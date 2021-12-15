 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milka Pavicevich (nee Bosnich)

Milka Pavicevich (nee Bosnich)

Milka Pavicevich (nee Bosnich)

Milka Pavicevich (nee Bosnich), age 77, passed away December 5, 2021. She is survived by her son Milos, of Arizona, daughter Anda (Ilija) Vranjes, of Arizona; three grandchildren: Aleksia, Dejan, and Milijana; Zlatni Kumovi Branko and Olga Jukovich and family; numerous family, dear friends and Kumovi.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with a Pomen service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday December 14, 2021 at the St Sava Monastery, 32377 N Milwaukee Ave,, Libertyville, IN. Interment St Sava Cemetery, Libertyville. For further information please call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts