Milka Vajagich

ST. JOHNS, FL — Milka Vajagich age 98 of St. Johns, Florida, formerly of the Calumet Area, passed on on October 18, 2021.

She is urvived by her daughter, Vera (Lynn) Madlinger; two grandchildren: Adam and Joshua; three great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

There will be a graveside service only on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE, 219-322-6616.