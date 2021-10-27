 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milka Vajagich

Milka Vajagich

Milka Vajagich

ST. JOHNS, FL — Milka Vajagich age 98 of St. Johns, Florida, formerly of the Calumet Area, passed on on October 18, 2021.

She is urvived by her daughter, Vera (Lynn) Madlinger; two grandchildren: Adam and Joshua; three great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

There will be a graveside service only on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE, 219-322-6616.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts