Mille Kokotovich (nee Kupresanin), age 92, passed away peacefully April 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister; and husband, (William Kokotovich).

Mille is survived by her 4 loving children: Dara (Tom) Perry, Vasilije (Mileva) Kokotovich, Desa Kokotovich - Halstead, Kevin (Betty) Kokotovich; beloved grandchildren; cherished great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and dear Kumovi.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Sava with V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Public burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel 219-736-5840.

Any expressions of sympathy including flowers, cards, or donations to the family in Mille's loving memory are welcome.