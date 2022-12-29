July 29, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2022

WHITING, IN - Millicent Gay Haskins Jefchak, 95, of Whiting, IN, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her daughter's home in Bethany, WV.

She was born in Hammond, IN, on July 29, 1927, daughter of the late Willie and Sadie Jones Haskins.

Millicent was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in 1945. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being a homemaker and going to church. She was a Baptist by faith.

In addition to her husband, Millicent was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jefchak in 2006, and her brother, William Haskins.

Surviving are her two daughters, Karen (Vincent LeVeque) Jefchak, and Rev.Diane (Michael Flowers) Jefchak; four grandchildren, Zoe, Zia, Ziven, and Zel MacWilliams; two great-grandchildren, Grady Rolling and Journey James Doty; and her beloved pug, Mylee.

Services and interment were held at the convenience of the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schereville, IN.