Millie Dust

Millie Dust

{{featured_button_text}}
Millie Dust

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MILLIE DUST ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Today, 1 year ago God took you Home. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of me went with you that day God called you Home. Love and miss you all the days of my life.

All My Love, Dave

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts