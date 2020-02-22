IN LOVING MEMORY OF MILLIE DUST ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
Today, 1 year ago God took you Home. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of me went with you that day God called you Home. Love and miss you all the days of my life.
All My Love, Dave