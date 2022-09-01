Milorod Miller Ristich

NEW LENOX, IL - Milorod Miller Ristich, 86, of New Lenox, formerly Crete and South Holland, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife and "Honsey" of 56 years, Darlene; daughter, Marla (Demetrius) Dillahunty, of Atlanta, GA; sons: Randall Ristich of New Lenox and Gregory (Amy) Ristich of Frankfort; Grandpa of Nicholas (Carly), Demetrius, Cora, Alison, Lauren, Adam, Kelly, and Michael; Great-grandpa of J.R.; Brother of late Emily (late Claude) King, late Sam (late Elaine) Ristich, Marie (Wayne) Jurgens of Grayslake, Robert (Barbara) Ristich of Glendale Heights; Son of the late Bozo and Anka Ristich; Son-in-law of the late Marko and late Mildred Willich; Brother-in-law of the late Steve Willich, late Michael Willich, late Joseph (late Betty) Willich, Daniel (Nancy) Willich. Miller also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and Kumovi.

After graduating from Chicago Vocational High School, Miller proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After serving four years, he fearlessly began his career with the Local 1 Iron Workers. The contributions of him and his peers serve as a major part of the awesome Chicago skyline. He "retired" at 62 and was a member of the Iron Workers Local 1 Retiree Club. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, and hunting. His days were filled with fixing anything he could find broken around his and his children's homes. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various sports activities and school functions.

Special thanks to Natalie and Colleen from Lightways Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Memorials may be directed to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 186th St., Lansing, IL 60438, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Ave., Joliet, IL 60436, or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park, IL, 8301 W. 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2, from 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at KURTZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Frankfort. To sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.