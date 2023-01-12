CHICAGO, IL—Milos Puaca, age 69 of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Roxanna (Davis) Puaca and his children Nicholas (Tanya) Puaca, Stefanija (George) Savic and stepsons Cameron Davis and Arthur Steward. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gabriella Puaca, Adrijana Savic, and Sullivan and Annabel Bruemmer. Milos cherished his many cousins and especially his loving Aunts who cared for him deeply.

Milos graduated from Indiana University in 1975 and served as a Captain in the US Army. He enjoyed military life, including his foreign service in Korea and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Milos entered into a logistics career and retired in 2008; later returning to work for the Veterans Administration until 2012.

After retirement, Milos enjoyed traveling with Roxanna, spending time with extended family, and having long conversations with friends. He enjoyed trying new restaurants, listening to jazz music and experiencing Serbian culture through events and food.

A service was held at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL on December 10, 2022. He was laid to rest, with military honors on December 12, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Donations can be made to Nativity of the Mother of God Monastery in New Carlisle, IN or St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL.

Memory Eternal