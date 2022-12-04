Dec. 19, 1953 - Dec. 1, 2022

SCHEREVILLE, IN - Milos "Ugie" Uzelac, of Schereville, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2022, just days before his 69th birthday. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on December 19, 1953 to Djuro and Mara Uzelac, who precede him in death. He was a life-long resident of the region and spent many years working as a boiler room operator at Inland Steel before his retirement.

He is survived by his uncle, Jovan Uzelac; and aunt, Mirjana Koncar in Croatia; as well as many cousins and extended family, both here in the States and abroad.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 905 E Joliet St, Schererville, IN 46375, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until the time of service. V. Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. Interment to follow at CALUMET PARK CEMETERY, Merrillville. For further information please call 219-736-5840.