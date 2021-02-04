Milton Van Drunen

Milton was a loving friend to many and known for his jokes, quips, songs, and stories. He truly loved his family and loved spending time with them and in his spare time found joy in gardening and fishing, when he got a chance. He was a faithful member of New Hope Christian Reformed Church and daily modeled his faith to everyone he met. Milton was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Milton's name to the Christian School of your choice. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Milton's care. www.schroederlauer.com