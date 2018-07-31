MERRILLVILLE, IN - Minerva Leon (nee Sosa), age 83, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Minerva is survived by her husband: Antonio C. Leon; seven children: Carlos (Irma) Leon; Antonia (Noe) Gallardo; Robert (Linda) Leon; Veronica (John Jacquez) Leon; Arthur (Sandy) Leon; Oralia (Samuel) Rodriguez; and Valentino (Eva) Lerena; 22 grandchildren: 13 great-grandchildren; brother: Santana Sosa; and sister: Dora Sosa.
Minerva was preceded in death by her parents: Santana Sosa, Sr. and Maria Sosa; son: Fernando Leon; daughters: Graciela and Leticia; and brothers: Tomas Sosa and Andres Solis.
Minerva was born April 8, 1935, in Nava Coahuila, Mexico to Santana Sosa, Sr. and Maria Sosa. In 1953, she went on to marry the love of her life, Antonio C. Leon. They had nine children and through the grace of God, Antonio and Minerva were able to celebrate almost 65 years of marriage together. Minerva truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Minerva believed the most important things are love and family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN with Fr. David Gosnell officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
