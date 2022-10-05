Minerva Williams (nee Lazar)

March 11,1922 - Oct. 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Minerva Williams (nee Lazar) passed away preceded her Brothers: Eli, John, Dan, and Nick; her Sisters: Mary, Helen, Jean, and Vicki; her son, David Williams.

Survived by her Children: Sandy (Val) Lisowsky, Tom (Nancy) Jones, Nancy (Steve) Oldham, and Joann Borns (Bob Null); Brother, Steve. She also is survived by seven Grandchildren; nine Great-Grandchildren; one Great- Great-Grandson.

Minerva was born in Hobart, IN. She graduated from Hobart H.S. in 1941.

She was a devout Christian and and had a green thumb. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother.

Visitation is Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN.