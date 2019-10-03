{{featured_button_text}}
Minnie E. Dennis
Terry Teamer

VIRGINIA - Minnie E. Dennis departed this life on September 22, 2019. She leaves eight children, their spouses; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., October 5, 2019 at Liberty Chapel Fort Lee, 9100 C Avenue, Fort Lee, VA.

J.M. WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

