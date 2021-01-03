Minnie L Thompson (Julkes)

EAST CHICAGO, IN – Minnie Lee Thompson (nee Julkes), age 84, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville.

Survivors two sons: Jeffrey (Kimberly) Julkes and Maurice (Debby) Thompson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister Cynthia Walker; two brothers: Arthur Julkes and Leon (Daisy) Julkes; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Eric Thompson.

Private Funeral services will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago. Rev. George W.C. Walker, Jr., officiating. Public visitation will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Attendance is limited.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Interment services at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith will be private due to the pandemic restriction.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Thompson Family during their time of loss.