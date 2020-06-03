Miriam Irene Eucce

Among her most cherished childhood memories were playing near the museum of Science and Industry and Stagg Field, where the first nuclear reactor was built underneath the University of Chicago's football stadium. She ice skated on the midway where the World's Fair had once stood. Mickey was a bit of a "tomboy", rode a motorcycle in her teens, and before she was married told Richard she could drive, took his car to visit relatives, and drove it into a ditch. He married her anyway. Mickey and Richard moved to Hammond in 1953 where she was a member of The Hyde Park Methodist Church, The United Methodist Woman's Club, The United Methodist Church Choir, and a troop leader for Girl Scouts of America. In 1977 they retired and moved permanently to New Buffalo, MI, where she became a member of The First United Church of New Buffalo (now known as Water's Edge), the United Methodist Woman's Club, The United Methodist Church Choir, the New Buffalo Service League, the New Buffalo Yacht Club, and Sunset Shores Association. She cashiered at The Wheel Inn Restaurant in New Buffalo for many years while in her 80s.