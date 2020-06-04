Miriam Irene Eucce
PAXTON, IL - Miriam was born over 100 years ago in Paxton, IL, and passed away on May 29, 2020, in Buchanan, MI, where she has lived since 2018.
Mickey grew up in Chicago, resided for many years in Hammond, IN, and moved to New Buffalo, MI, where she lived for over 50 years. She was married for 53 years to Richard Edward Eucce, who precedes her in death along with a son, Richard Steven Eucce, and an infant daughter.
Survivors include: Judith Kleinschmidt (William) of Highland, IN; Dennis of Hammond, IN, (wife Marsha deceased); Bruce (Marianne) of Bakersfield, CA; Steven (Kate) of Bakersfield, CA; Andrea van der Laan (Boyd) of Niles, MI; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Eucce (son Richard deceased).
She was loved and will be missed by 18 grandchildren: Bill, Amy, Brad, R.J., Jennifer, Dena, Renee, Jeff, Eric, Erin, B.J., Chris, Meghann, Robin, Ryan, Ashley, K.C., and Boyd: many great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
While growing up in Chicago, Mickey attended Hyde Park High School, where she was a member of the Girl's Chorus, GAA, and Forum, "an organization for civic minded, world-situation-conscious people; an astute unit that had as its members intelligent, thinking persons." She went on to attend Cook County School of Nursing and met and married Richard Eucce in 1939 while working at the A&P.
Among her most cherished childhood memories were playing near the Museum of Science and Industry and Stagg Field, where the first nuclear reactor was built underneath the University of Chicago's football stadium. She ice skated on the midway where the World's Fair had once stood. Mickey was a bit of a "tomboy," rode a motorcycle in her teens, and before she was married told Richard she could drive, took his car to visit relatives, and drove it into a ditch. He married her anyway.
Mickey and Richard moved to Hammond in 1953 where she was a member of The Hyde Park Methodist Church, The United Methodist Woman's Club, The United Methodist Church Choir, and a troop leader for Girl Scouts of America. In 1977 they retired and moved permanently to New Buffalo, MI, where she became a member of The First United Church of New Buffalo (now known as Water's Edge), the United Methodist Woman's Club, The United Methodist Church Choir, the New Buffalo Service League, the New Buffalo Yacht Club, and Sunset Shores Association. She cashiered at The Wheel Inn Restaurant in New Buffalo for many years while in her 80s.
Mickey was an involved, loving, and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her home was a magnet where she delighted in the presence of her family and strove to make each visit a special one. She traveled coast-to-coast to visit family, and spent many winters in McAllen, Texas, with extended family and friends. Throughout her life she was a caregiver for anyone who needed her — a true Florence Nightingale. She was also always ready to engage someone — anyone — in a game of Skip-Bo and was impossible to beat — even in her 101st year.
To know Mickey was to love her. She was patient and kind, understanding and forgiving, and could brighten up the room with her smile and sunny disposition. She will be sorely missed, and we are beyond lucky to have had her in our lives for so many years.
A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Meadows- Mickey Eucce Memorial, 809 Carrol St., Buchanan, MI 49107 to purchase a bench in her memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, New Buffalo. Those who would like to leave a condolence or memory for the family to reflect on may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
