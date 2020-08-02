You have permission to edit this article.
Miriam Irene "Mickey" Eucee

Miriam Irene "Mickey" Eucee

Miriam Irene "Mickey" Eucee

BUCHANAN, MI - Miriam Irene "Mickey" Eucee, 101, passed away on May 29, 2020, in Buchanan, MI, where she has lived since 2018.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at noon ET (11 AM CT) on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo. Out of respect to the family and social distancing, masks will be required. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (3:00-7:00 p.m. CT) on Friday, August 7, 2020 also at the funeral home.

