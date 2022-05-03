SCHERERVILLE, IN - Miriam M. Webster, 95, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Nancy) Webster; daughter-in-law, Hollis Webster; grandchildren: Michael (Laura Kosnick) Webster, Rachel (William) Finn, Ben, Mark, Sarah and Joseph Webster; great-grandchildren: David Finn and Peyton Webster; cousin, Louis (Marlies) Studniberg and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Webster; son, David Webster and grandson, Kurt Webster.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. Memorial contributions to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in her memory would be appreciated.

Miriam was a member of Congregation Beth Israel and the National Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans. www.kishfuneralhome.net