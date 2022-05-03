 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miriam M. Webster

  • 0
Miriam M. Webster

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Miriam M. Webster, 95, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Nancy) Webster; daughter-in-law, Hollis Webster; grandchildren: Michael (Laura Kosnick) Webster, Rachel (William) Finn, Ben, Mark, Sarah and Joseph Webster; great-grandchildren: David Finn and Peyton Webster; cousin, Louis (Marlies) Studniberg and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Webster; son, David Webster and grandson, Kurt Webster.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. Memorial contributions to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in her memory would be appreciated.

Miriam was a member of Congregation Beth Israel and the National Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts