Miriam Stamp

Miriam Maxine Stamp

August 24, 1941 — July 21, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN — Miriam Maxine Stamp, 79, formerly of Kilgore, Nebraska, and Boise, Idaho, passed away July 21, 2021, in Valparaiso, Indiana. She was born August 24, 1941, to Lee and Lorraine (Palmer) Osterman. After graduating from Kilgore High School, she earned her Registered Nurse diploma at Southern Methodist University in Texas. She was married on June 1, 1964, to Wayne A. Stamp, who, on July 12, 1979, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in passing by her parents and older sister, Joanne.

Miriam had a lengthy nursing career, practicing in South Dakota, where she met her husband, as well as in Texas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Idaho. She is remembered as being fond of springtime flowers, cake decorating, travel, listening to music — especially at her church, Immanuel Lutheran in Valparaiso — and, most of all, she is remembered for loving her family.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff (Alisha) Stamp of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Jon (Maria) Stamp of Valparaiso; her brother, Leo (Joan) Osterman of Omaha, Nebraska; her sisters: Neva (Mark) Alvarez of Omaha, and Eva (Les) Olsen of Kilgore; and by her grandchildren, Alexander, Ruth, Caleb, Nathan, Lara, Julia, and Penny.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, beginning at 11:00 AM on July 31, 2021. Visitation will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, via www.campperkins.org, or write to: Camp Perkins, 219 S. River St., Hailey, ID 83333.