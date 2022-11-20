Miriana and Burton Robinson

In Loving Memory of Miriana (April 15, 1934 - November 18, 2016) and Burton (July 7, 1935 - November 24, 2014) Robinson On Your 7th and 9th Anniversaries in Heaven. Can you believe I still instinctively reach to call you first when something important or funny or great or just daily nonsense happens? If we could, we'd have a laugh together that I still do that! But I see and celebrate you in everything. I see years of amazing family dinners every time I cook in your cookware, Mom. Dad, I see the years of following you like a shadow while you taught me all the practical things that I still use daily. It's been a treasure to me to pass down your talents and knowledge and especially your kind outlook, so that most of all, I see you every day in your granddaughter, who has the best of both of you. You're both here when your friends recall your good times together to me. You're here in every holiday we used to spend together. In everyday moments, from tending your gardens to our quiet time. Thank you for the years of holding our family together with your patience and forgiveness. There will never be a day I don't think of you, missing you and wishing you were here - there hasn't been since you left. No matter how old one gets, there's no comfort like mom and dad, no support like grandma and grandpa. As a teen, I wanted to be different from you and now, the greatest honor would be to have become even half the incredible people you were! I didn't realize that I had angels on earth with me my whole life, tending me through good times and comforting me in pain, but now we both know we have angels loving us from above. We really cherish the happy memories and fun stories that keep you in our lives, Mom and Dad. Love, your daughter Rea and granddaughter Aira