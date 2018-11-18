IN LOVING MEMORY MIRIANA ROBINSON ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN After talking to you every day for nearly my whole life, 2 years without our daily conversation and visits has taken a lot of getting used to. I miss you, mama, and I always will. What I would give for another afternoon to sit together, just talking and watching birds! I'm so grateful to have had you as my mom, my best friend, my role model, and the most loving grandma any kid could ask for. I cherish our memories and thank you for a lifetime of love and support. You're always with me! Love, Rea