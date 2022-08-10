July 14, 1934 - Aug. 7, 2022

EAST CHICAGO - Mirko Balaban, age 88, of East Chicago passed away peacefully at home August 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born to Stevan and Andja on July 14, 1934 in selo Resanovci, Bosansko Grahovo.

He is survived by his three children, sons: Marinko and Mile Balaban; daughter, Milena (Ross) Gasich; three grandchildren: Aleksandra, Svetko and Marina Gasich; as well as many nieces, nephews, kumovi and friends in the U.S., Bosna and Serbia. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Djuka; brothers: Rade and Stevo; sisters: Mileva and Rosa.

Mirko immigrated to America in 1977 with his wife and children. He was a machinist craftsman and welder by trade up until his retirement. He was an avid sportsman who loved nature and being outdoors as well as spending quality time with family and friends. His pride and joy were his grandchildren whom he adored and treasured. Mirko was a humble man and a gentle soul who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Vjecnaja Pamjat! (Memory Eternal).

Visitation will be August 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at New Grancanica Monastery, 35240 West Grant Ave, Lake Villa IL 60046 with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. V. Rev Stavrophor Srdjan Veselinovich officiating. Interment, New Gracanica Monastery Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840.