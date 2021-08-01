SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mirko "Doc" Opacic, 75, of Schererville, IN passed away on July 28, 2021.

He is survived by his loving son, Eli (Aimee) Opacich; granddaughters: Mila, Serafina and Desa; sisters: Donna (Fred) Vukas and Millie Torreano; loving partner, Eva Brickman; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville with V. Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Friends are invited to visit with Doc's Family on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. Pomen Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m.

"Masks will be required."