PORTER, IN - Mirko J. Gasparas, 81, of Porter, Indiana formerly of Justice, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born January 18, 1941 in Berwyn, IL to Mirko B. and Anne (Blaha) Gasparas, and graduated from Argo High School in Summit, IL. Mirko made his career as the owner and operator of Gasparas Brothers Excavating in Justice, IL for 30 years and was a member of Operating Engineers Local #150. He was also proud to serve the community of Justice as a part-time police officer and captain with their fire department.