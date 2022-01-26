PORTER, IN - Mirko J. Gasparas, 81, of Porter, Indiana formerly of Justice, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born January 18, 1941 in Berwyn, IL to Mirko B. and Anne (Blaha) Gasparas, and graduated from Argo High School in Summit, IL. Mirko made his career as the owner and operator of Gasparas Brothers Excavating in Justice, IL for 30 years and was a member of Operating Engineers Local #150. He was also proud to serve the community of Justice as a part-time police officer and captain with their fire department.
On July 7, 1962 he married Marge Valovic who survives along with their sons: Mark (Karen) Gasparas of Valparaiso, Mike Gasparas and Marty Gasparas both of Justice, IL; brother Allen (Robbie) Gasparas; grandchildren: Kyle Gasparas, Justin (Stephanie) Gasparas, Mark Gasparas, Ashley Gasparas Lowery, Breanna Gasparas and Paige Gasparas, Natalie and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m., Rev. Phil Willingham officiating.