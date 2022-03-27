Mirko (Miki) J. Gros

Aug. 27, 1943 - Mar. 16, 2022

MIAMI, FL - Mirko (Miki) Gros passed away on March 16, 2022 at the age of 78, in Miami Florida. He was a true hero, fighting battles with various medical conditions for the past 15 years. He is survived by his wife, Zora whom he was married to for 56 years, and also his two daughters: Gina and Kristina.

He arrived to the U.S. from Belgrade, Serbia at the age of 22, and spent most of his life fishing and providing love and care to his family, as well as becoming a successful business owner of Zorax Corporation, a HVAC company. As a long time faithful member of St. Sava Church, he was extremely proud of his successful installation of the church's HVAC system, which is still in operation today. He also sat on the board of directors at the New Buffalo, Michigan Yacht Club.

The world is left a more loving place with his sincerity and willingness to help others. Those who were fortunate enough to have known Miki, had their lives impacted in so many positive ways. May he rest in peace and eternally catch the big ones in the sky.

Please visit his memorial website for more info: (https://everloved.com/lifeof/mirko-gros/).