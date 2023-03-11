NEWNAN, GA - Miroslav M. Mileusnic, 77, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving daughter and friends in Newnan, GA where he lived.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen E. Mileusnic, mother Dara Mileusnic, and sister Mira Chirich, father Rade Mileusnic. Survived by his daughter Melissa Mileusnic, her wife Kristin Kaminski, and two grandchildren Lloyd Michael Kaminski, Ariel Angel Kaminski, his niece Danica Chirich, and her two sons (Eddie and Lonnie).