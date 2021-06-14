June 10, 1994 - June 11, 2021

WANATAH, IN - Mitchell Kurtis Wiesjahn, 27, of Wanatah passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born June 10, 1994 to Kurt & Ginger (Babcoke) Wiesjahn, attended South Central High School and received a B.A. in English from Purdue University. Mitchell's industrious nature presented itself early when he convinced McDonald's to hire him at age 15. His work continued with Respite Care, and recently began his dream career as a journalist with Monkeyhouse Marketing Agency, where he hoped to parlay his writing skills into a personal book deal in the fantasy genre.

Always a creative spirit, Mitchell's guitar collection was legendary, and his pop punk & alternative music library was extensive. Never one to accept second-best, he insisted on purchasing only the best products for all facets of his life. Pokemon, what didn't Mitchell possess, know or have mastered in the way of Pokemon?