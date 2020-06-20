Mitzi Labash

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MITZI LABASH ON HER 13TH YEAR IN HEAVEN 5/8/1942 - 6/20/2007.

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I thought of you in silence and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. I Love and Miss You. Your Loving Family, Husband Larry, Children and Grandchildren.

