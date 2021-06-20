IN LOVING MEMORY OF MITZI LABASH ON HER 14TH YEAR IN HEAVEN We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We thought of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. We Love and Miss You. Your Loving Family, Husband Larry, Children and Grandchildren.