Modena Y. Chovanec (nee Kimball)

Modena Chovanec was born on September 20, 1921 in Corning, Arkansas to Fred and Orpha Kimball. She met her beloved George while working at the War Department in Washington, DC during WWII and was a resident of Whiting for the past 75 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Modena served many a customer as a waitress at some of the area's finest restaurants for years. She was an excellent cook and baker (especially her nut rolls). Modena never sat idle. She loved to crochet, read, work puzzles, sew, play golf and host her ladies club to play cards. She spent winters in Florida and Arizona after retiring in 1979. Devoted to her family, Modena will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.