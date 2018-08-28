IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR LOVING HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND GREAT- GRANDFATHER MOISES SAENZ ON HIS 20TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 9/4/29 - 8/28/98
God took the strength of a mountain, the majestry of a tree, the warmth of a summer sun, the calm of a quiet sea; the generous soul of nature, the comforting arm of night, the wisdom of the ages, the power of the eagle's flight; the joy of a morning in spring, the faith of a mustard seed, the patience of eternity, the depth of a family need. Then God combined these qualities, when there was nothing more to add, he knew His master piece was complete.
Your Loving Wife, Mary; Daughters: Olga and Martha; Grandchildren: George, Karla, Nancy, Claudia, Monique, Jorgeto, Alex and Andrea; Great Grandchildren: Victor, Cristian, Brianna, Elena, Marianna, Isabel, Jose, Jorgito, Jovanni, Adrian, Anahi, Rosalia, Terry, Faith and Ruben