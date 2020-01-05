IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED GRANDDAUGHTER, MOLLEY RENEE LANHAM
1/5/2000 - 2/25/2019
Forever in our hearts and our prayers. We love you and miss you.
Grandmother, Leilani & Papa Raymond
