CROWN PROINT, IN - Mollie Jo Mikus, age 69, of Crown Point, formerly of Connersville, IN passed away January 9, 2021. She was a graduate of Connersville High School and Ball State University. Mollie was an educator for over 40 years in various schools across Indiana as a Speech and Language Pathologist. She loved reading, IU basketball, cooking for her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. Her sons were her pride and joy.

Mollie was preceded by her parents Gilbert and Mollie Hollowell. She is survived by her husband Paul A. Mikus; sons: Ryan A. (Natasha) Mikus, Shawn A. (Dixie Williams) Mikus; grandchildren: Abigail and Andrew.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Douglas MacArthur Elementary School, Cedar Lake, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

