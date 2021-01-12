CROWN PROINT, IN - Mollie Jo Mikus, age 69, of Crown Point, formerly of Connersville, IN passed away January 9, 2021. She was a graduate of Connersville High School and Ball State University. Mollie was an educator for over 40 years in various schools across Indiana as a Speech and Language Pathologist. She loved reading, IU basketball, cooking for her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. Her sons were her pride and joy.