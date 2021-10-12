Molly E. Nowak

She is survived by three daughters; Melissa (Benancio), Rodriquez of Orlando, FL; Melanie Walton of Crown Point, IN; and Melinda (Anthony) Parini of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) Walton, Chloe Walton, and Anthony (A.J.) Parini; two precious great-grandchildren, Cora and Logan Walton; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Molly lived a long, fulfilling life centered around family and faith. She loved hosting parties, celebrating holidays, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always just a phone call away, ready to put on a pot of hot coffee and chat at the kitchen table. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards and dice and watching Westerns. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post #207, Madame Curie Circle, PNA Lodge #3134, and Daughters of Isabella Bishop Noll Circle #359. Molly was a talented seamstress, and a fantastic cook. She was best known for her mock chicken, sweet bread, and homemade Polish dishes. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting with her lady friends.