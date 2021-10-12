Molly E. Nowak
June 18, 1932 - Oct. 8, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Molly E. Nowak, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021.
She was born on June 18, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to parents, Josef and Mary Dziewicki.
Molly was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, John A. Nowak, Jr., brother, James Dziewicki, sister, Marianne Bodo and sweet granddaughter, Candace Walton.
She is survived by three daughters; Melissa (Benancio), Rodriquez of Orlando, FL; Melanie Walton of Crown Point, IN; and Melinda (Anthony) Parini of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) Walton, Chloe Walton, and Anthony (A.J.) Parini; two precious great-grandchildren, Cora and Logan Walton; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Molly lived a long, fulfilling life centered around family and faith. She loved hosting parties, celebrating holidays, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always just a phone call away, ready to put on a pot of hot coffee and chat at the kitchen table. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards and dice and watching Westerns. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post #207, Madame Curie Circle, PNA Lodge #3134, and Daughters of Isabella Bishop Noll Circle #359. Molly was a talented seamstress, and a fantastic cook. She was best known for her mock chicken, sweet bread, and homemade Polish dishes. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting with her lady friends.
The family wishes to thank the memory care staff at Wittenberg Village and the Hospice of the Calumet Area for their patience, kindness, and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Prayers will begin at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. proceeding to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point at 10 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com