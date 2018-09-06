HEBRON, IN - Molly Horst (nee Gibson), age 39, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
Molly is survived by her husband: Eric R. Horst; parents: Becky Gibson (Matt Hren); honorary brothers: Kevin (Lori) Horst and Shane Phillips; honorary sisters: Erin (Nick) Arnold; Nikki (Frank) Chapranda; nieces and nephews: Gwyneth 'Peanut' Horst, Stella and Greyson Arnold, Trey Markul and Lukas Chapranda, Anabella Horst and Gabriella Horst; and fur babies: Rowdy and Fergus.
She was preceded in death by her dad: Wayne Gibson; special friend: Lindsay Morrow; and fur baby: Jack.
Molly worked for Northwest Indiana Community Action as a Social Worker for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, beer festivals, visiting wineries, travelling and most of all, her furry babies!
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM.
Sign Molly's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.