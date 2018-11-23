PORTER, IN - Mona Lee Robbins, age 60 of Porter, passed away on November 18, 2018 at her home. She was born on November 20, 1957 in Belleville, IL to Ramona Humphries, who survives. On December 22, 1973 in Miller, IN she married the love of her life, Thomas Robbins, who survives in Porter, IN.
She is also survived by her daughters: Nikki (Ashley) Robbins of Ottawa, IL Brandi (Mario) Robbins of Schererville, IN, and Lori (Joseph) Robbins of Burns Harbor, IN; her granddaughter, Syerra Robbins of Burns Harbor, IN; her siblings: Butch (Lana) Stowers of Everett, WA, Reenie Kalleck of Seabeck, WA, Matthew (Von) Humphries of Bremerton, WA, and Chris Stowers of Lake Station, IN; and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Betty Langley.
Mona was a VIP Hostess at Blue Chip Casino for 18 years. She was also a 25-year member of her beloved Bunco group, and was a former Girl Scout Leader and supporter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Pastor Erik Grayvold officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Phil's Friends at https://philsfriends.org/give-online/. Memories may be shared at: