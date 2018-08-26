LOWELL, IN - Mona Rae Powers (Taylor) of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at the age of 87. Mona was born February 18, 1931 in Hartford, Kentucky. Mona was married for 60 years to her late husband, Glendon Powers. Also the loving mother of four sons. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Joy) Powers, of Hartford, KY, Brian (Cindy) Powers of Lowell, IN; her brother, Doug (Ruby) Taylor of Lewisport, KY. She had eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Powers; two sons, Ronnie and Kenny Powers; parents, Owen and MaryJane Taylor; two brothers, Don and Clint Taylor. Mona was a beautician for 20 years out of her own home, worked for Tri-Creek School System for 10 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars. She will be truly missed by her family.
Visitation, Sunday, August 26, from 4:00-8:00PM, Funeral Service, Monday, 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Brian Powers officiating.