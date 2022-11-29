 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monica R. Mahoney

  • 0
Monica R. Mahoney

March 2, 1963 - Nov. 11, 2022

HOMOSASSA, FL - Monica R. Mahoney, 59, of Homosassa, FL, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born March 2, 1963, to Jerry and Bernadette (nee Szot) Mahoney in Hammond, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her siblings: Berdean (Charles) Foster, Martin Mahoney, and Sean (Michelle) Mahoney; nieces: Corrine Foster, Ashley (Brett) Henenberg, Mitchell Mahoney, Madeline Mahoney, Katharine Mahoney, Jack Mahoney, and Amelia Mahoney; as well as her beloved dog, King Louis.

Monica was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, FL and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and especially enjoyed speaking with her nieces and nephew weekly and visiting with them as much as she could. She was an avid Nascar fan and attended many races.

The family will hold an intimate ceremony to celebrate Monica's life.

