Monika Probst
Jan. 30, 1920 — Sept. 14, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — On the evening of September 14, 2021, Monika passed away while attended by her family at her residence in Munster, Indiana. Monika was 101 years and seven months old.
Monika was born in Karlsruhe, Germany on January 30, 1920. She was the second daughter to Rudolph and Alice Fettweis. During her early years, Monika led a privileged life with her two sisters, blessed with higher education, the arts and travel. World War II, including the bombing of their home, created an unimaginable challenge. Monika worked on a local farm to support the war efforts. She married Reimer Probst in Baden-Baden, Germany to the background sound of bombing. Shortly after her oldest son, Andrew was born, she and Reimer immigrated to the United States to start a new life. Her experiences in WWII strongly influenced her belief and passions until her death. While never able to complete the medical school education she began in Germany, Monika proudly volunteered at Munster Community Hospital for over 25 years.
Monika was preceded in death by her husband Reimer Probst in 1981 and her sisters, Olga Schaller and Alice Fettweis. Monika is survived by her six children: Andrew, (Virginia Colby), Michael (Teresa Mulea), Yvonne (Sydney Miller), Christopher, Beatrice (Denis Jones) and Francisca (Ronald Monaldi); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous friends and relatives on both sides of the Atlantic.
Monika generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Monika, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality and care for the living.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unity Hospice by accessing their website: https://www.unityhospice.com/donate/ or sending a check to Unity Hospice, 4101 Main Street, Skokie IL 60076.