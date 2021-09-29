Monika Probst

Monika was born in Karlsruhe, Germany on January 30, 1920. She was the second daughter to Rudolph and Alice Fettweis. During her early years, Monika led a privileged life with her two sisters, blessed with higher education, the arts and travel. World War II, including the bombing of their home, created an unimaginable challenge. Monika worked on a local farm to support the war efforts. She married Reimer Probst in Baden-Baden, Germany to the background sound of bombing. Shortly after her oldest son, Andrew was born, she and Reimer immigrated to the United States to start a new life. Her experiences in WWII strongly influenced her belief and passions until her death. While never able to complete the medical school education she began in Germany, Monika proudly volunteered at Munster Community Hospital for over 25 years.