Monnie M. Dowdy, age 80, of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on February 13, 2023. She was born May 30, 1942 in Galatia, Illinois to William and Grace Valentine Harris. Monnie worked for many years at Merri-Kleen Dry Cleaners in Merrillville and was active for many years with the Pittman Square PTA. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Monnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband-Donald; sister, Bessie Thomas. She is survived by three children: Debbie (Mark) Stahl of Valparaiso, Bobby (Mark Donatelli) Dowdy of Chicago, and Diane (Tom) Braselton of Hobart; two grandchildren, Branden Braselton of LaCrosse and Danielle Stahl of Massachusetts; great-granddaughter, Adelyn Braselton; sister, Allegra Nicholson of Tennessee; brother, James Harris of Illinois; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Monnie will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home. Interment Graceland Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.