HAMMOND, IN - Morman L Floyd, age 95, of Hammond, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Judy (Efriam) Juarez; grandchildren Efriam (Janessa) Juarez Jr, Tiffany Juarez, and Vicki (Joel) Quiroga; great grandchildren Matie, Kallie, Mauricio, Aubrey, Eloise, and Mackenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth W Floyd.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Morman was a Veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats fan; but his true passion was his family. He was a true giver in every sense of the word, delivering Meals on Wheels for 30 years, and never missing the opportunity to help other Veterans. Morman was a kind and loving man and will be truly missed by all who knew him.