Morton L. Gunderson

Mort retired from NIPSCO after 37 years, serving as District Engineer to Manager of Industrial Sales and Marketing. After retirement, he was a Consultant to Nipsco's NESI Energy Marketing. He was a 1958 graduate of Valparaiso University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and is a Registered Professional Engineer. An ASM member since 1973, he had served as the Calumet Chapter's Chairman, as well as serving on various committees with National Organization. Mort served in the US Army, was a Certified Professional Alpine Ski Instructor, a member of the Society of Professional Engineers, American Gas and Midwest Gas Associations. He was a member of Lowell's Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder and was greatly involved with the food pantry.