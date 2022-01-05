 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moses Escalante
0 Comments

Moses Escalante

  • 0

CROWN POINT, IN - Moses Escalante, age 69, formerly of Merriville, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Moses is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Ana.

Moses is survived by his dear children: Michael Escalante and Theresa Hinman: grandchildren; Amelia and Isaac. Many relatives and friends who will dearly miss him.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Ave, Gary, IN.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 10:00 AM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME.

Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com for more information.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts