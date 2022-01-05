CROWN POINT, IN - Moses Escalante, age 69, formerly of Merriville, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Moses is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Ana.

Moses is survived by his dear children: Michael Escalante and Theresa Hinman: grandchildren; Amelia and Isaac. Many relatives and friends who will dearly miss him.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Ave, Gary, IN.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 10:00 AM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME.

Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

