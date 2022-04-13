Feb. 24, 1927 - Apr. 9, 2022.

Moses G. Homoky, age 95, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Moses was born on February 24, 1927 in Gary, IN to the late Moses and Rose Homoky. He was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1944. Moses proudly served in the U.S. Army as Military Police in Germany during the Nuremburg Trials. He worked as a pipefitter for Midwest Steel and retired after with over 25 years of service. He married Alice Jane and spent 20 years together until her death in 1971. In 1973, Moses married Julie and they spent 38 years together until her death in 2011.

Moses was a member of the Maria Reiner Center, attending religiously to ride the bike and speak with the ladies. He was a high school referee and umpire for both basketball and baseball. Moses also enjoyed going to the boats to try his luck on penny slot machines. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Moses is survived by his children: Roseanne (Alan) Ooms, Nancy (Jerry) Hanas, and Ron (Sandy) Homoky; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Moses is preceded in death by his wives; Alice Jane and Julie; parents: Moses and Rose; and brothers: William and Louis Homoky.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart) on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place directly following visitation at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Moses will be laid to rest at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Moses' name may be made to the Maria Reiner Center (705 E. 4th St. Door 5, Hobart, IN 46342).

To view online obituary and share online condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.