Mr. Michael W. Sutton
April 12, 1948 - Dec. 5, 2021
ADAIRSVILLE - Mr. Michael W. Sutton, age 73, of Adairsville formerly of Northwest Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Floyd Medical Center. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, William Hoyt and Edith Smith Sutton.
Survivors include his sisters: Sarah (Jimmy) Williams and Kathy (Sue Anderson) Sutton; nieces and nephews: Christina (Robert) Silvers, Lori (Jarvis) Todd, Jennifer (Johnathon) Bishop, Amy (Corey) Tate, and Jimmy (Justin) Williams, Jr.; the Parks and Rodriguez Family in Indiana; and several great nieces and nephews.
A graduate of the University of West Georgia (1970), Mike lived an uncommon life of Christian service. He settled in Indiana in 1972, becoming a church youth pastor, worship leader, and founder of many urban ministries. As he never married or had children of his own, he poured his love into the teens and families that he worked with across the decades, resulting in many changed lives (and generations) for Christ.
Mike also served as a social worker for the State of IN. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, resettling in Georgia, and continued ministry. (You could also find him in front of a screen- keeping up with classic TV, current movies, and political pundits.) By faith we celebrate his heavenly arrival, where he will never again grow frustrated looking "everywhere" for his "doggone" sunglasses, camera, or keys.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 9 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Neal Horner and Chaplain Dan Pecaro officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Barton on Thursday, 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made in Michael's honor to New Life Centers, (www.newlifecenters.org) a ministry in Chicago that works with youth.
Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.