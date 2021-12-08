Mr. Michael W. Sutton

April 12, 1948 - Dec. 5, 2021

ADAIRSVILLE - Mr. Michael W. Sutton, age 73, of Adairsville formerly of Northwest Indiana, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Floyd Medical Center. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, William Hoyt and Edith Smith Sutton.

Survivors include his sisters: Sarah (Jimmy) Williams and Kathy (Sue Anderson) Sutton; nieces and nephews: Christina (Robert) Silvers, Lori (Jarvis) Todd, Jennifer (Johnathon) Bishop, Amy (Corey) Tate, and Jimmy (Justin) Williams, Jr.; the Parks and Rodriguez Family in Indiana; and several great nieces and nephews.

A graduate of the University of West Georgia (1970), Mike lived an uncommon life of Christian service. He settled in Indiana in 1972, becoming a church youth pastor, worship leader, and founder of many urban ministries. As he never married or had children of his own, he poured his love into the teens and families that he worked with across the decades, resulting in many changed lives (and generations) for Christ.