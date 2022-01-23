Mr. & Mrs. Carl & Norma Moore

CROWN POINT, IN - Carl Eugene Moore was born in Fairfield, Illinois on February 1, 1936 to Charles and Isabelle (Simpson) Moore, and passed away on January 14, 2022. Norma Ruth (Nations) Moore was born in McLeansboro, Illinois on March 27, 1942 to Dexter and Sarrah (Gillenwater) Nations, and passed away on January 16, 2022.

Carl was a proud member of the United States Army and spent time in Germany during his enlistment. Following an honorable discharge, he worked in oil fields and was the youngest oil driller in Southern Illinois at the time. After moving back to Indiana, Carl was a staunch United Auto Workers Local 588 committeeman, and a plumber-pipefitter at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Norma attended beauty school following high school and, after getting married, devoted her life to her children. As her kids grew up, she acted as a Cub Scout den mother, was involved in the Parent Teacher Association, and played an active role in her kids' little league teams. Norma was incredibly proud to call herself the biggest fan and most avid supporter of her daughters and granddaughters who danced, attending numerous recitals, showcases, and competitions across the country. She was also a real estate agent across Northwest Indiana and Northern Illinois for several years. Later in life, Norma enjoyed her role as a crossing guard for Lake Central School District, and became a well-loved figure for many local children.