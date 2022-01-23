Mr. & Mrs. Carl & Norma Moore

CROWN POINT, IN - Carl Eugene Moore was born in Fairfield, Illinois on February 1, 1936 to Charles and Isabelle (Simpson) Moore, and passed away on January 14, 2022. Norma Ruth (Nations) Moore was born in McLeansboro, Illinois on March 27, 1942 to Dexter and Sarrah (Gillenwater) Nations, and passed away on January 16, 2022.
Carl was a proud member of the United States Army and spent time in Germany during his enlistment. Following an honorable discharge, he worked in oil fields and was the youngest oil driller in Southern Illinois at the time. After moving back to Indiana, Carl was a staunch United Auto Workers Local 588 committeeman, and a plumber-pipefitter at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
Norma attended beauty school following high school and, after getting married, devoted her life to her children. As her kids grew up, she acted as a Cub Scout den mother, was involved in the Parent Teacher Association, and played an active role in her kids' little league teams. Norma was incredibly proud to call herself the biggest fan and most avid supporter of her daughters and granddaughters who danced, attending numerous recitals, showcases, and competitions across the country. She was also a real estate agent across Northwest Indiana and Northern Illinois for several years. Later in life, Norma enjoyed her role as a crossing guard for Lake Central School District, and became a well-loved figure for many local children.
Carl and Norma were married on January 14, 1961. During their 61 years of marriage, they lived in Griffith, Indiana; Schererville, Indiana; Crown Point, Indiana; and Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and raised four children together. They were dedicated to their large extended family as it grew throughout their lives, and were affectionately known as "Mama and Papa" to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family friends, and members of their community.
They were preceded in death by Carl's parents, Charles and Isabelle (Simpson) Moore, Carl's siblings: Ralph Moore, Robert Moore, Mary (Moore) Slankard, Helen (Moore) Clutter, Marjorie Moore, Kenneth Moore, John "Thomas" Moore, Wanda (Moore) Dawson, Raymond Moore, Harold Moore, Jesse Moore, Eleanor "Sue" (Moore) Wert, and Norma's parents, Dexter and Sarrah (Gillenwater) Nations.
Carl and Norma are survived by son, Jerome "Anthony" (Kathy) Moore; daughter, Sonya (William) Doerr; daughter, Kyla (Richard) Miller; and daughter, Tasha (Ken) Scurlock. Surviving grandchildren are Miranda (Jason) "Gray, Nikolette Moore (Jordan Chatwin), Mari "Kati" Moore and significant other Robert Harrison, Jacob Moore and good friend, Micaela Thomas, Sarah Doerr, Bailey Scurlock and good friend Jaime Winquist , Elijah Scurlock, Sophia Doerr, and Carle Scurlock. They are also survived by great-grandchildren: Aden Moore, Joslyn Gray, Veda Moore, Spencer Gray, Neveah Moore, Trevor Moore, Mckenzie Harrison, Kelsi Harrison, Gavin Moore, Skylar Gray, along with many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. The funeral service will be held at CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS IN Crown Point, IN on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
The couple will be interred at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, Indiana, but their abundant love and generosity will live on in all those whose lives they touched.
