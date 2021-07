EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mr. Tironn Lydell "Rice" Woods, 48, of East Chicago, IN passed away July 9, 2021 in Merrillville, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church 305 E. 68th Place Merrillville, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.