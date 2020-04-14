HAMMOND, IN - Mr. William Starling, 92, a man of little words, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947 and then went on to work for Inland Steel for over 25 years where he later retired. He was an avid Cubs fan and played in the Negro Baseball League against Satchel Paige. Willie is now reunited with his loving wife Lula Starling who passed away in 2012 and his daughter Hattie Mohn. He leaves to cherish his memory his son Montez (Anita) Mohn and daughter Vickie Smith. He is also survived by a grandson Craig (Dana) Marsh and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.