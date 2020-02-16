EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mrs. Cathren G. Colon (nee Gonzales), of East Chicago, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 85. She went peacefully at home in Frederick MD where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law.

Cathy was born to parents Claro and Marina Gonzales on December 2, 1934. Cathy is survived by her sons, Stephen Lopez, Luis and David Colon; her daughter, Angela Costa (Arreguin); her sister, Basilia Castellanos (Gonzales); her brothers, Julian and Paul Gonzales; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro L. Colon; her parents; her sisters Petra Segovia (Gonzales) and Frances Guerrero (Gonzales); her brothers, Joseph, Jesse and Michael Gonzales.Cathy devoted her life to caring for anyone in need. Her most recent role as a caregiver was with the Visiting Angels where she provided comfort, conversation, prayer and love.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend mass followed by reception.