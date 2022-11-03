 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mrs. Eva Mae Williams

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mrs. Eva Mae Williams, 90, of East Chicago, IN made her transition on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, from 2PM-6PM; family hour from 6PM-8PM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation two hours prior to service. Live streaming can be viewed at 11AM CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com.

Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

