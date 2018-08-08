IN LOVING MEMORY OF MRS. IDA T. BROWN ON HER 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 8/8/2018.
We can shed tears that she is gone, or we can smile because she has lived. We can close our eyes and pray that she'll come back, or we can open our eyes and see all that she's left. Our hearts can be empty because we can't see her, or we can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. We can remember her and only that she's gone, or we can cherish her memory and let it live on. We can cry and close our minds, be empty and turn our backs or we can do what she'd want; Smile, open our eyes, love and go on. Loving & missing you always,
Your children, Vicki, Patric, Keith, Avis, Todd, Eric and Rob.